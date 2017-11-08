Meridian prepares its new Christmas tree

This large spruce tree was cut down today and will be used by the city of Meridian as its Christmas tree. (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

MERIDIAN - The holiday season is quickly approaching.

Today, the city of Meridian cut down their 2017 city Christmas tree.

The large blue spruce tree has towered over the corner of Ada and 3rd streets for years.

It belongs to long-time Meridian resident Billie Bowles. She originally planted it 35 years ago.

Crews cut the tree from her yard and loaded it onto a truck today.

It will soon be dressed up for the holidays at its new home at Generations Plaza.

The tree lighting ceremony will be held December first.

As for the new empty space in Bowles' front yard, she hopes to soon plant a new magnolia tree.

