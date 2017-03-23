Meridian Police investigate rash of car burglaries

A photo provided by the victim of a car burglary shows a broken window and smashed glass on the seat of his vehicle. Meridian Police are investigating a series of car burglaries this week in the area of Locust Grove and McMillan roads. (Photo: Ronald Rice)

MERIDIAN - Police in Meridian are looking into a string of 11 car burglaries over the last few days.

The break-ins happened on Monday and Tuesday, and all were in neighborhoods in the area of Locust Grove and McMillan roads.

In three of the cases, the suspect or suspects smashed the vehicles' windows to get inside. In the other cases, the cars were left unlocked.

Meridian Police say you can discourage thieves from breaking into your vehicle by taking anything of value with you when you leave your car, even if it's locked.

"The things that they're taking are things that people wouldn't really think about - change in the glove box or in the ash trays, wallets, GPS devices, just little electronic devices, things like that," said Sgt. Stacy Arnold. "Then there's other things, like laptops, things that are a little more expensive that they are taking too."

Anyone with information on the burglaries is encouraged to call Meridian Police at 888-6678.

