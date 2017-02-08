Meridian mayor touts economic growth in State of City address

Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd gives the state of the city address on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (Photo: KTVB)

MERIDIAN - In her 14th State of the City address on Wednesday, Mayor Tammy de Weerd touted economic growth in the city.

The state's second-largest city saw more than 3,800 new jobs in 2016, a 10 percent increase over the prior year, de Weerd said. The city also saw big increases in residential and commercial construction.

De Weerd pointed to construction of a mixed-use development at the new Ten Mile Crossing area near I-84 as sign of a positive economic outlook in 2017.

"In the past year we have seen national recognition for our community," de Weerd said. "Businesses are expanding and locating to Meridian. And people are choosing one of our many great subdivisions to call home. I am pleased to say that the state of our city is thriving."

De Weerd also announced a new $2 million loft-style residential complex in downtown that will break ground in June, and lauded new recreational opportunities, including three new parks which are set to open this year.

The city's infrastructure is also getting a boost in 2017. De Weerd said the Meridian Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility is undergoing a $45 million renovation, bringing it in line with EPA guidelines, and making the plant more effective with increased capacity.

