Meridian man injured in fall recovering after multiple surgeries

Chris Manning is recovering at a Boise hospital. He was injured in a fall at Shoshone Falls on Sunday.

BOISE - What was supposed to be a fun day spent with family ended up being a nightmare when a Meridian man fell about 50 feet from a cliff at Shoshone Falls.

Chris Manning is in critical condition at Saint Alphonsus in Boise as he recovers from multiple surgeries to fix some of his many injuries that range from a shatter pelvis and broken ribs, to multiple blood clots and damaged organs.

"It's really hard. No one wants to see their family members like this," his sister, Samantha Manning, said.

She said he can’t verbally communicate, but said he is aware when people are visiting him and talking to him. She said he will wave or squeeze your hand.

Sunday’s accident is still being investigated and what led to the fall, but Samantha tells KTVB it’s a still a shock. Her whole family spends a lot of time outdoors, and said she never would have dreamed of getting that call about her brother.

"I could hear it in my dad's voice right away that there was something wrong,” she said. “‘This is an emergency call me back.’"



Samantha was at work on Sunday when she got that voicemail from her dad. It was a call that started, what she is calling the hardest thing her family will ever have to go through.



"I had to go into our supply room. I just kind of crumpled to the floor basically is what I did and sat there,” she said.



She says he brother is her best friend, and it’s hard to see him so vulnerable.

"He's this happy person,” she said. “So normal and just loves his family and people and just wants to be around people.”



She describes her brother as a “jokester” and the “class clown.” She said he’s somebody that people gravitate to.



"If you're broken down on the side of the road he's going to stop and make sure you're okay. He's the type of person if it was somebody else in this situation, he would be making sure that they're okay that he was helping them. He's just a guy that has a huge heart and cares about everyone," she said.



Even though this is a difficult and painful time for her family, Samantha said seeing all the supporting from people makes it a little easier.



"He's going to make it out of this and he has a support team that's going to help him get through every stage of this," she said.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help the family.

