Meridian hosts youth-based farmer's market

MERIDIAN - Each Saturday during the spring, summer and early fall, you can find many farmer’s markets around Idaho, but in Meridian, the vendors are children.

The Meridian Youth Farmer’s Market has a wide variety of items for sale, including produce, fresh honey, jams and jellies, and wood crafts.

Organizer Becky Breshears said that, at first, the market was kind of an experiment to see who would be interested.

Participation has more than doubled this year.

“A lot of it is just learning how to count change back, how to judge inventory, how to market their products, how to talk to people about their products,” Breshears said. “So those are the side benefits that the vendors get out of this market. It teaches them to be entrepreneurs.”

The Meridian Youth Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Meridian City Hall Plaza.

