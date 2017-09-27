Meridian home erupts in flames as 'active shooter' situation unfolds

Firefighters and police are on the scene of a house fire south of Meridian late Wednesday night. (Photo: Brady Cereghino)

MERIDIAN - At least fifty officers are on scene working a possible active shooter situation, as fire crews battle a structure fire that broke out late Wednesday night south of Meridian.

An Ada County dispatcher tells KTVB that officers were initially called to the intersection of Linder and Amity roads at about 10:30 p.m. for reports of a prowler in the area. The dispatcher said that call evolved into a call of possible shots fired.

Minutes later, a home in the area was fully engulfed in flames.

"It's pretty chaotic out there right now," the dispatcher said. "It's not safe for anybody in the area."

An officer at a road block told a KTVB photographer to leave because of an "active shooter" in the area.

At this point there's no word whether anyone has been injured, or if the fire and shooting calls are related.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency, and is receiving assistance from Boise, Meridian, Star, and Eagle police departments. Firefighters from Meridian, Kuna and Boise are working the fire.

The dispatcher said firefighters were working to keep the flames away from several large fuel tanks.

KTVB is working to gather more information on this developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2017 KTVB-TV