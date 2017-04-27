Meridian home a complete loss, cat dies after fire

A Meridian home is a complete loss after a fire on Thursday night. (Photo: Debbie Heap Gibb/KTVB First Person)

MERIDIAN - A Meridian home is a complete loss after a fire on Thursday night.

Ada County dispatch said the fire was reported at around 7:25 p.m. at a house in the area of Victory and Locust Grove roads.

Meridian fire officials said the home's two owners were inside when they saw flames coming from the back of the house.

They called 911 and got out safely. However, a cat died.

No other homes in the area were damaged.

Boise and Meridian fire crews responded.

The cause is under investigation.

