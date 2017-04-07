Meridian holds groundbreaking for new park

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Meridian today for the new Hillsdale Park. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

MERIDIAN - The city of Meridian hosted a groundbreaking for a new park today.

It will be part of a complex, including an elementary school, YMCA and St. Luke's medical facility.

Located on Amity Road off of Eagle Road, the 10-acre park will include picnic shelters, a playground and water feature.

It will have an agricultural theme to honor the property's heritage as Hill Century Farm.

The playground and grass areas near Hillsdale Elementary School will be used by students during the school day.

The park is scheduled to be open in time for the school year in August.





© 2017 KTVB-TV