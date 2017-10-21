MERIDIAN - A Meridian hairstylist raised more than $1,000 for a local man who was hit by gunfire in the Las Vegas shooting earlier this month.

Jason Hammond took a bullet in the knee and another one grazed the back of his head. He’s back in the Treasure Valley and recovering, but those medical bills are adding up, so one of his close friends, Zelda Lehosit, is trying her best to help with those costs.

"He would do anything for anyone,” she said. “He would give the shirt off his back for someone in need."

Lehosit has been friends with Hammond for years. They’re both hair stylists and met through work. Hammond doesn’t have health insurance. He’s already had one surgery and the unexpected medical bills have been expensive.

"My first thought is 'What can I do to help,’" Lehosit said.

So she got creative to find a way to raise some money.

"I know how to cut hair and that's really all I can do,” she said. “I can’t bake, so I couldn't have a bake sale. I said ‘Well, if I can cut hair, and I can take all of those proceeds for a day and give the money to Jason and his family then let's do it.’"

All day Saturday she held a cut-a-thon called “Cut It Out” at The Processing Bar, a salon in Meridian. All the proceeds from every hair cut Lehosit gave were donated to the Hammond family.

"This is my day of work. This is how I pay my bills, but right now Jason needs our help more," she said.

Another goal, to have the community come together to support someone in a time of need.

"The biggest reasons we named it ‘Cut It Out’ so that can mean whatever you want,” she said. “Whether it's cut out hate, cut out crime, cut out name calling, cut out politics, whatever it is just to cut it out and come together and be united and love one another."



