Meridian employees go for a walk at lunch

The rain did not stop several dozen Blue Cross and Scentsy employees from taking a walk during their lunch hour Wednesday. (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

The rain Wednesday didn't stop everyone from taking steps toward better health.

About 30 Blue Cross of Idaho and Scentsy employees in Meridian participated in the 11th annual National Walk@Lunch Day.

And it was just about noon when light rain showers intensified so the lunchtime walk turned into an umbrella parade.

"Last year was a nice sunny day, and it's pouring rain today, but we still had some people come out, so we're happy about that," said Char Jackson, corporate communications for Blue Cross of Idaho.

The goal of National Walk@Lunch Day is to encourage people to take some time during their breaks and do something healthy in a way that fits into the daily routine.

