Meridian crews clear storm drains

A group of Meridian firefighters helped clear storm drains Wednesday. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

MERIDIAN - A team of Meridian public employees mobilized to clear the city's storm drains Wednesday.

This comes after the Meridian City Council voted Tuesday to make more emergency money available for storm clean up.

KTVB caught up with a crew from the Meridian Fire Department as they spent the day locating storm drains and breaking up the ice and snow around them.

Their goal was to get the standing water on city streets to drain before temperatures dropped. But the standing water is also causing issues with the sewer system.

“We're having a big issue with the storm drains being covered, especially in areas like this,” said Meridian Fire Capt. Tim Kelley. “What's happening is the water is then going into the sewers, which goes to water treatment. We don’t want to have to treat that water, we want that water to drain off. If that water goes to sewer treatment, we get to the point where the water treatment plant is overwhelmed, and that's what we're trying to avoid.”

The City of Meridian also has a storm hotline set up for people to report storm related issues. That phone number is 895-3300.

Copyright 2016 KTVB