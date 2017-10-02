Meridian couple caught in Las Vegas horror: 'I was sure we were going to die'

Becy and Marvin Webb (Photo: Courtesy of Becky and Marvin Webb)

LAS VEGAS -- A Meridian couple ran for their lives as bullets rained down into the crowd at a country musical festival in Las Vegas.

More than 50 people were killed, and more than 200 wounded in the shooting. The suspected shooter, 64-year-old Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock, was shot and killed by a SWAT team.

Becky and Marvin Webb were in the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest festival when the shooting started during Jason Aldean's set at about 10:10 p.m. local time.

Becky Webb said her husband sprang to shield her from the bullets.

"Marv realized it was gunfire, and he grabbed me and threw me down on the ground and landed on top of me," she said.

Police say Paddock was firing on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. The Webbs immediately realized they had to get away.

"[Marvin] just looked at and said - I don't remember his exact wording, but he basically said, 'when I get up and run, you get up and run, stay with me, and if I duck, you duck with me,'" Webb told KTVB.

The couple climbed up from the ground, and started to run. The gunfire started again.

Webb said she and her husband ran around the bleachers, taking shelter behind a wall, only to sprint again every time the gunman paused to reload.

"The sound of gunfire was nonstop," she said. "It was just going and going and going."

The found of the firing was so loud and constant, Webb said she believed there were multiple people firing. Police say Paddock acted alone.

The Webbs fled down the sidewalk, and ducked into the lobby of the Tropicana Hotel, where they tried to warn people inside, then continued running down the Strip.

The whole time, the shooting contined, Webb said, estimating that it lasted more than 25 minutes.

"Now that I've heard gunfire, I will never forget that sound again for the rest of my life, the loud banging, 'pop pop pop, pop pop pop,'" she said. "It went on like that over and over and over and over again, and we ran."

Webb described the venue where the festival was taking place as "completely, completely packed," and credited her husband's military experience with helping them escape the pandemonium.

"Truthfully, when we hit the ground, the shooting was so close, I literally just looked at him and thought, 'we're going to die,'" she said. "That's the first time in my life I really truthfully thought I was going to die. I was sure we were going to die, because the shooting was so loud."

Neither Becky nor Marvin Webb was hit by the gunfire. They made it back to the resort where they were staying as seemingly "every police officer in the state" descended on the area.

Police say families trying to locate missing loved ones should call 1-866-535-5654.

Webb said she and her husband would likely fly back to Idaho Tuesday. She said she's not sure she'll ever want to return to Las Vegas.

"I'm going to have a hard time coming back," she said.

