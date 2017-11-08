Meridian Boys and Girls Club opens new cafeteria, kitchen

The new kitchen at the Meridian Boys and Girls Club. (Photo: KTVB)

It was a ribbon-cutting day at the Meridian Boys and Girls Club.

And for the nearly 300 kids the club serves this was a ribbon cutting they have been waiting a long time for!

The ribbon was cut on the brand new cafeteria and state-of-the-art kitchen!

Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd and the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County board members were on hand for the unveiling of a project over a year in the making.

The club has never had a full kitchen, but now, thanks to $400,000 in donations from local corporations and single donors, kids will have hot meals every day.

Chef Danny Stoddard oversaw construction of the project.

"We've been preparing food in Garden City, bringing it out here, serving it out here on the table, there was no kitchen, and then we would pack up everything and take it back to Garden City and clean up,” said Stoddard. “So now we can do it all here, all this new equipment is allowing us to do a lot more scratch."

Scratch -- meaning fresh, locally produced fruits and vegetables.

Chef Danny said they would be making pot pies from scratch this Friday, giving them the opportunity to provide nutritious meals every day for the clubbers.

No easy task given the fact they do 45 meals at breakfast, around 80 after school snacks and then nearly 250 meals for supper.

