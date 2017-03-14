Leo Scheibe (Photo: Meridian Police)

MERIDIAN -- Police say a teenage boy who was considered missing and endangered was found safe Tuesday afternoon.

Leo Scheibe, 17, was last seen around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Scheibe was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt with "Sun Valley" written on it. He may have also been wearing a black jacket.

The 17-year-old is 5'7" and about 140 pounds, with dark blond hair and blue eyes.

