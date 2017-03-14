MERIDIAN -- Police say a teenage boy who was considered missing and endangered was found safe Tuesday afternoon.
Leo Scheibe, 17, was last seen around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Scheibe was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt with "Sun Valley" written on it. He may have also been wearing a black jacket.
The 17-year-old is 5'7" and about 140 pounds, with dark blond hair and blue eyes.
Copyright 2017 KTVB
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs