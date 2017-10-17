MeToo campaign shows prevalence of sexual abuse and harassment

#MeToo (Photo: TEGNA)

BOISE - Allegations of sexual harassment spanning over three decades shocked the entertainment world as nearly three dozen women came forward with their experiences with Harvey Weinstein.

Since then many celebrities and organizations have spoken out, and now as you scroll through your Facebook newsfeed the words "Me Too" are appearing in statuses.

"You see actresses who people identify with from a magazine or from watching them and think: 'They're so pretty, they're so wealthy, so smart, so put together that certainly that would never happen to them.'" said Jean Fisher with FACES of Hope and Victim Center. "Then when you see all of these women who are coming with the collective experiences with what they had to go through to get where they are it becomes one of those empowering moments."

It's a way for people to see just how prevalent sexual assault and harassment are.

"When people start to talk and you realize the prevalence in it there's some real empowering in that," said Fisher.

Fisher says in this past weekend alone, there were four sexual assault cases.

"We have on average someone coming in every other day on a sexual assault, and that's someone who is reporting," Fisher said.

For Colene Brewer, sexual abuse has been a part of her entire life, starting with her dad when she was a child.

"Speaking out really almost cost me my life but there was something in me that knew it was never okay," said Brewer.

The life of abuse ended just 11 years ago when she left her husband who sexually assaulted her the last year of their marriage.

"I was always told that I was a liar, I just liked to start trouble," said Brewer. "It just damaged me completely inside so that was my life."

Brewer says she spent many years silent about what happened to her, but now she's advocating for other victims through her own non-profit organization called Quest for Freedom.

"Maybe you're not brave enough yet to do it on social media," said Brewer. "Why don't you write it down and put it in your wallet, put it in your dresser drawer, put it in your locker."

It's all about two words, "Me Too," and taking that first step.

"That's where the rubber meets the road," said Fisher. "That's where it makes a difference. It's not just in what we say but what we do and finding people and ultimately holding them accountable."

