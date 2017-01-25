McCall Winter Carnival kicks off Friday

Snow sculptures are a big attraction at the McCall Winter Carnival. (Photo: KTVB)

MCCALL - Residents in McCall are gearing up for a busy next 10 days as this Friday will kick off the 52nd annual Winter Carnival.

If you drive into McCall one thing you can’t miss is the giant snow sculptures lining the streets, that’s just one of more than 100 events that are scheduled for this year’s celebration.

Starting Friday and continuing through February 5th, an estimated 40,000 to 60,000 people are expected to make their way into town and attend the huge winter celebration.

“It’s a really big significant impact for all of our businesses to maintain throughout the winter,” said carnival director McKenzie Kramer.

The carnival brings in an estimated $20 million to the Valley County economy over its 10-day run.

“We see a lot of people come from all over the world actually, a lot of people are focused in the Northwest but we see people as far away as Europe, Australia, a whole bunch of fun places, it's cool to come and see chat with people to see where they are from,” said Kramer.

One of the big attractions that draws spectators to McCall is the annual snow sculpture competition. Participants have benefited from recent storms.

And just like in years past, the competition is steep, but sculptors say it’s all in good fun.

“As long as people take pictures I have done my job,” said snow sculptor Dennis Ackerman.

“I think it's just a way to get out and enjoy the snow in a new way, the sculptures are really fun, it gets the whole family walking around, great entertainment for everybody,” said snow sculptor Bob Krahn.

Preparation for the McCall Winter Carnival takes a lot of work, but locals say it’s worth it.

“We see so much good come from Winter Carnival, not just here but a lot of times the carnival is an introduction to the area, and we love to see those people come back in the fall, summer and spring, and continue to make McCall a destination for their family,”said Kramer.





The theme for this year's Winter Carnival is "One Valley, 100 Years."

One of the highlights is the Mardi Gras parade coming up at noon this Saturday. We'll bring that to you live on KTVB.COM and our mobile app. It will be rebroadcast at 4 o'clock on Channel 7.

