McCall man dies after crash into building

MCCALL -- One man is dead after his SUV plowed into a building in McCall Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened at 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Park and Mission streets.

Idaho State Police say 56-year-old Craig Boswell of McCall was headed west on Park Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection. Boswell's Jeep Cherokee continued through the intersection, slamming into a building on the other side of Mission Street.

Boswell was not wearing his seatbelt, police say. He was taken to St. Luke's Medical Center in McCall, where he died later in the day.

It's unclear whether Boswell suffered a medical issue before the wreck. His crash remains under investigation.

