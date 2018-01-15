Martin Luther King celebration held at Statehouse

A ceremony marking Martin Luther King Day was held at the Idaho Capitol Monday.

BOISE - A human rights celebration was held at the Idaho Capitol this afternoon in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dozens of people gathered in the Statehouse rotunda to support unity and human rights.

There were speeches and messages from many different people that promoted the civil rights leader's philosophies, like participating and volunteering in your community, and emphasizing Love in Action to promote social and interpersonal change.

Today also focused on community service as a means to break down social and economic barriers to bring Idahoans together.

The goal is to improve the quality of life for all members of society.

"My own self examination must be constant and deliberate and if we want a work that is less infuenced by these systemic issues we must indeed be individually vigilant," said Francisco Salinas, Director for Student Diversity and Inclusion at Boise State University.

This celebration is just one of many events scheduled across Idaho today honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

