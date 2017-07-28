Martin Canyon fire near Bellevue contained, human caused

The Martin Canyon Fire has burned about 2,500 east of Bellevue, Idaho. (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BELLEVUE -- The Martin Canyon fire, burning three miles east of Bellevue, is expected to be fully controlled by Sunday night.

The fire, which BLM officials say was caused by target shooting, has burned more than 4,000 acres and has temporarily closed Muldoon Canyon.

Officials are urging target shooters to practice only within approved ranges and to always clear the area around your target before shooting.

