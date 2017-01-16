March, rally honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

(Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BOISE - Dozens of people of different races, ages and genders marched from Boise State University to the Statehouse Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"Doctor King spoke a great deal about love,” Milaun Danclar, the chair of the MLK Living Legacy committee at BSU, said. “Loving thy neighbor, our sisterhood, our brotherhood and that beloved community… that is why we meet today to foster that beloved community to say 'Hey, I stand for you just as you stand for me.'"

Danclar says for her, this type of march helps create a stronger community.

“I know what it's like to feel alone and feel like you don't have anyone standing for your benefit or kind of just having your back. I understand what that feels like, and it's a feeling no one should feel,” she said. “I do not wish that on anyone. Everyone should feel like there's someone in their corner."





She says that idea of having a united community is what Martin Luther King Jr.’s teachings are all about.

“That is probably the most important lesson that he gave us," Danclar said. "Regardless of if it’s not your problem. It is your problem because it's your brother or your sister’s problem. It’s our problem because it could very well be my problem tomorrow."

She says seeing all of these people coming out in the cold to celebrate Dr. King’s message makes her feel stronger.

"I kind of swell up with love. It's a great feeling, very fulfilling feeling because you hear a lot going on saying, you know, we're divided our country is completely divided, which I'm not saying it isn't, that is just kind of our reality today, but to see so many people come…together it shows that we can still come together for the same things," she said.

Monday’s march and rally kicked off the MLK Living Legacy Celebration at Boise State. A number of events are planned through Jan. 26.

