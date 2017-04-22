March for Science draws crowd to Idaho Capitol

(Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Hundreds of thousands of people around the world participated in the March for Science Saturday.

Among them, a big crowd at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise, showing support for science.

“Science is such a uniter in all aspects of life,” said Austin Hopkins of the Idaho Conservation League. “In a sense, it’s so pervasive, we can forget about it sometimes. Folks here today are here to show that no matter your race, religion, creed, gender, science helps us all, and it’s important to our lives.”

Some people at the Boise march and other marches expressed concern about what they view as a lack of science in current politics.

While organizers of the March for Science say it was not meant to be partisan, many participants were protesting the Trump Administration’s proposed cuts to the National Institutes of Health and Environmental Protection Agency, among other issues.

At one point during the Boise march, on this Earth Day, participants chanted “every day is Earth Day.”

Signs included a variety of messages -- conservation and recycling, criticism of religion, support for Planned Parenthood. A skateboarder carried a sign that began with the phrase "physics matters." One sign simply stated, “no science, no beer.”

Several signs referenced climate change, a topic of controversy during the 2017 Idaho Legislature, when the Senate Education Committee rejected five K-12 science education standards related to the role of human activity in climate change.

