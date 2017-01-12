(Photo: City of Nampa)

NAMPA -- The City of Nampa says 13 plows and graders, are helping plowing crews make significant headway on city streets.

A map released Thursday afternoon showing the areas that have been plowed from January 9 to 7 a.m. Thursday.

The green indicates the area that were plowed. The other highlighted areas have dates listed when they are expected to be plowed.

Green – Completed

Yellow – 1/12 & 1/13

Light Blue – Contractor A, 1/12 & 1/13

Light Purple – Contractor B, 1/12 & 1/13

Dark Brown – Contractor C, 1/12/17

Light Brown – Contractor C, 1/12 & 1/13

Dark Blue – Contractor D, 1/12 & 1/13

Black Line - City Limits

The pink hash marks indicate enclaved areas - not in the city limits

Nampa officials say they typically do not plow in subdivisions and residential areas, but because of the unprecedented snow city leaders have decided to make an exception.

Officials say some cul de sacs may not be plowed because of safety concerns, but you suggest residents hire a private contractor if they would like to get it done.

City officials released these answers to commonly asked questions they've received:

WHY CAN YOU DO SOME CUL DE SACS AND NOT THE OTHERS?

Our drivers are trying their best to get into cul de sacs, but if their rig can’t make it or there’s no place to put the snow, we can’t plow your cul de sac. If you subdivision or area was plowed, but not your cul de sac, it’s because our drivers determined that they could not do it safely. We’re sorry, but we’re not hiring additional crews to plow those areas. You are welcome to hire someone to handle your cul de sac if you want more work done. Normally, a city permit is required, but this isn’t a normal situation, so you can go ahead and hire someone. Folks have shared some information on the Nextdoor site with contact information and rates.

WHAT IF YOU PLOWED BEFORE JAN. 9 IN MY AREA?

We plan to circle back around to those spots after we do the areas once.

SOMEONE CAME IN AND JUST PLOWED ONE LANE IN THE CENTER OF MY ROAD

We attempt to get two passes in and out, but in some areas, it was not possible and we don’t have plans of coming back. We are trying to be both effective and efficient.

IT LOOKS LIKE YOU CAME IN, BUT IT’S STILL A MESS

Again, we’re sorry. We are unable to completely clear the streets and you won’t see pavement until it melts.

WHAT AREAS WON’T YOU PLOW?

There are black boundaries noted on the map. Those indicate areas surrounded by the city, but are not in the city limits. We don’t plow those areas.

We also don’t plow in private subdivisions or private streets/roads. They are indicated with blue street signs instead of the traditional green ones.

NEIGHBORS HELPING NEIGHBORS

We know neighbors are helping neighbors. We’re seeing it on Facebook and hearing about it on Nextdoor. If you can help someone, or have teens needing something to do ... please share your time and muscle. If you can’t dig yourself out of the plowed piles, consider a plea for help on those two social media sites. Or, if you can’t get any response from friends, family or neighbors, consider visiting this link: https://webmarketsonline.com/shovelupboise

Please continue to monitor Facebook and Nextdoor as we expect to another update by this evening.

ONE FINAL THOUGHT FOR TODAY

If you’ve called in to one of the city offices, including the Mayor’s Office or Street Division, you probably got a voice message, asking you to leave a message with your address. That has helped us gather the information quickly and dispatch out to our Street Division. It doesn’t mean a driver will make it to your area any sooner. As you can see by the map, drivers have been assigned areas and they are working as quickly as they can. Again, thanks for your patience as we work through this epic winter season.

