Man's body found in Caldwell, death considered suspicious

Canyon County Sheriff's Office car (Photo: KTVB)

CALDWELL - The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible suspicious death.

Officials say a man's body was found on the 10,000 block of Cool Road in Caldwell Monday night.

The man was later identified as 31-year-old Vincent Sablan of Boise.

The sheriff's office says an autopsy shows there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body.

Toxicology reports are still pending.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have had contact with Sablan over the past couple weeks to give them a call at 208-454-7480.

© 2017 KTVB-TV