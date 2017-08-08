Man's body found in Boise canal

A man's body was removed from a Boise canal this morning. (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

BOISE - Boise police are investigating after a body was found in a canal near Glenwood and State streets this morning.

Officers tells us that the body of adult white male was spotted floating in the water behind Albertsons around 8:40 a.m.

The Boise Fire Department was called out and removed the body from the canal. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time police say it is too early to determine how long the body has been in the water or how the man died.

