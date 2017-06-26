Man's body discovered in Boise canal

Cole Road

BOISE -- Police are investigating after a Boise man's body was discovered in a Boise canal Sunday morning.

The Ada County coroner on Monday afternoon identified the man as 31-year-old Jared Tate Maupin.

Maupin's body was spotted in the water at about 9 a.m., in the canal east of the 4100 block of Eagle Road.

Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams said there were no obvious signs of trauma on the victim's body, and it's not clear how he died. The body is believed to have been in the canal for a day or two, Williams said.

The coroner said the cause and manner of death are pending, but foul play isn't suspected. It could take several weeks to receive toxicology results.

