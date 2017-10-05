Man Up Crusade and PBR partner for an important cause

PBR and 'Man Up Crusade' partner for an important cause (Photo: Ryan Hillard/ KTVB)

NAMPA - As the professional bull riders enter the Idaho Center arena this weekend, they will be wearing a color with an important message.

That color is purple. The color purple is worn to raise awareness about domestic violence - and that is exactly what the Man Up Crusade has partnered with the PBR to do.

Sheriff Donahue says one of the goals of the campaign is to teach the next generation the importance of having healthy relationships.

"This is about every one of us saying we can teach these kids better, it starts with the next generation. 'Cause there's a lot of people who think we're not going to change them, right, they're set in stone. But we can change that next generation and that's so the key," said Sheriff Donahue.

While this message is meaningful coming from PBR competitors, Donahue says it is a lesson that should also be taught at home.

"This is environmental.This is about structure in the home, what's right, what's wrong, and about showing good example to your children and about healthy relationships," explains Donahue.

Donahue says these riders have the chance to bring this message to people across the world - including Idaho. The PBR competitors will be riding at the Idaho Center in Nampa this weekend. They will be showing their support for the Man Up Crusade on Saturday.

