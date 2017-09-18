Man trampled to death by bull in Washington County

Cambridge pasture (Photo: Gretchen Parsons/KTVB)

CAMBRIDGE, Idaho -- A homeowner was killed Friday morning after a bull got loose on his property in Cambridge.

According to Washington County Sheriff Matt Thomas, the incident happened shortly before 9 a.m. on a property on Cemetary Road.

The 78-year-old victim was helping two other people get the bull and several cows back into their owner's pasture when the bull attacked him. Thomas said the man was knocked to the ground and trampled.

The injured man was rushed to the airport for a LifeFlight, but died en route, the sheriff said. His name has not yet been released.

Thomas said the victim's wife shot and killed the bull, with the bull owner's permission. No one else was hurt.

