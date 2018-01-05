Man seriously injured in Wilder shooting

West Valley Medical Center (Photo: Karen Zatkulak/KTVB)

WILDER -- One man was badly hurt in a shooting in Wilder Friday morning.

According to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, the victim was driven to the West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell by another person before 6:30 a.m.

The man's gunshot wound is "potentially life-threatening," investigators say.

Caldwell Police determined that the shooting my have happened near a home on Fish Road outside of Wilder.

Detective want to speak to the person who drove the victim to the hospital to learn more about what happened. That driver has not been located.

The sheriff's office has not released whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted, or whether deputies believe the man was shot by someone else.

The case remains under investigation.

