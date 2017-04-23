Man rescued after jumping in Boise River overnight

Rescue crews pulled a man from the Boise River in Star early Sunday morning. (Photo: Eagle Fire Dept.)

STAR - A young man had to be rescued from the Boise River in Star early Sunday morning, according to tweets from the Eagle and Star fire departments.

The Eagle Fire Department tweeted that the man "decided to to jump in the water and swim around. That nearly cost him his life! Stay out of the water!"

According to Boise Fire Division Chief Paul Roberts, the man clung on to a brush along the river bank until crews could get him out.

Rescuers from the Star, Eagle and Boise fire departments, as well as the Ada County Sheriff's Office and Ada County Paramedics all worked together to rescue the man, who has not been identified.

@BoiseFire @starfiredist @AdaParamedics @AdaCoSheriff Solid work Dive 1 & all responders working this am to rescue a victim from the river pic.twitter.com/u0ZsWtLq0p — Eagle Fire Dept (@Eaglefire_Dept) April 23, 2017

The river is running high and fast as officials continue to release water from nearby reservoirs in an effort to make room for this year's heavy snowmelt.

It is currently running at over 8,800 cubic feet per second. The all-time record is about 10,000 cfs.

KTVB is working to gather more information on the rescue.

