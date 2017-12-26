BOISE - A man who fell after heading into the desert south of Boise to go target shooting on Christmas Day was found Tuesday and was receiving medical treatment, the Ada County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said the 72-year-old went to go shooting near the Pleasant Valley and Tenmile Creek roads area stepped into a hole while setting up a target and fell over. The man later said his foot was stuck and couldn't move, so he spent the night and the next morning stuck in the snow,

Sheriff's officials said National Weather Service reports put temperature in the area where the man fell at a low of 16 degrees overnight.

The man's family reported him missing just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, calling 911 after he didn't return home or go to any other relatives' homes Monday night.

Deputies pinged the man's cell phone and searched for several hours, but thick fog and limited visibility hindered the search.

Recreationists found the man in the snow near the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse Corrals around 2 p.m. and called 911.

Paramedics and deputies used four-wheel-drive vehicles to get the man out for immediate treatment. He was then transported to a local hospital.

Officials said the suffered serious but non- life threatening injuries.

