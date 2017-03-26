Man rescued after falling 50 feet over cliff near Shoshone Falls

A medical helicopter waits to transport a man who fell over a cliff near Shoshone Falls. (Photo: Mitchell Brooks/Twin Falls Fire Department)

TWIN FALLS - A man was airlifted to a Boise hospital Sunday afternoon after he fell more than 50 feet over a cliff, officials said.

Mitchell Brooks, a battalion chief for Twin Falls Fire Department, tells KTVB that the man fell from an overlook area near the upper part of the cliff. Firefighters and paramedics were able to hike down to man and stabilize him while an air ambulance landed nearby.

The man's injuries were serious, Brooks said. At this point, there is no word on what caused the man to fall.

Shoshone Falls has been a popular destination for sightseers in recent weeks thanks to a deluge of water coming over the falls.

"There is a lot people using that area right now," Brooks said. "And a lot of them are right on the edge (of the canyon). So this type of thing is bound to happen."

The man was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. There is no word on his condition at this time.

