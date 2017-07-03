Man reported missing after failing to return from fishing trip

Randy French (Photo: Courtesy Valeria Donahoe)

BOISE - Friends of a Boise man who went on a fishing trip last week and has not returned home are concerned about his well-being and hope he is found or heard from soon.

Randy French went salmon fishing in the Riggins area and was planning on sleeping in his 2004 Chevy Avalanche. Authorities say his cell phone was pinged from a nearby cell tower at 5 a.m. on June 30. It shows that he was headed northwest.

A missing person report was filed with the Boise Police Department on Sunday, according to a police spokeswoman. She says Idaho County sheriff’s deputies conducted a search for French, but did not locate him or his truck.

Randy French is 54 years old, 6-foot-1 with graying hair, a trimmed beard and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Randy or come in contact with him, is urged to contact their local police.

