Man presumed drowned after vehicle goes into Little Salmon River

Derek Olson (Photo: I daho County Sheriff's Offrice)

RIGGINS - A Riggins man is presumed drowned after his vehicle went into the Little Salmon River, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's dispatch received a report at around 12:05 a.m. Monday that a vehicle had possibly gone into the river near milepost 192 on Highway 95, a few miles south of Riggins.

A witness told deputies they heard tires squeal and saw taillights going into the river. Responders searched throughout the night, but they couldn't find the vehicle.

At around 8:30 a.m., a report was received that the vehicle was found upside down in the river at milepost 193.

The vehicle was unoccupied, and it was removed from the river with the help of J.I. Morgan Logging of New Meadows.

The sheriff's office believes the car's driver, 35-year-old Derek L. Olson, was swept out of the vehicle and into the river.

Olson's family has been notified, and deputies will continue to patrol the river to try to find him.

