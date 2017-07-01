KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast Boise

KTVB 9:23 PM. MDT July 01, 2017

BOISE - One man has died after a motorcycle crash in southeast Boise.

It happened at about 6 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Eisenman and Gowen roads.

Boise Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another vehicle was involved. That driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ada County Coroner will release the victim's identity once proper notifications have been made.

© 2017 KTVB-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories