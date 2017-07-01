Man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast Boise

BOISE - One man has died after a motorcycle crash in southeast Boise.

It happened at about 6 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Eisenman and Gowen roads.

Boise Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another vehicle was involved. That driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ada County Coroner will release the victim's identity once proper notifications have been made.

