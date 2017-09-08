Man killed in Federal Way motorcycle wreck identified

Fatal motorcycle wreck (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE -- The Ada County coroner has released the identity of a motorcycle rider killed in a Boise crash Wednesday morning.

Coroner Dotti Owens says 49-year-old Michael Sean Crist died from blunt force trauma due to a motorcycle accident.

The wreck happened at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Federal Way and Broadway Avenue. Boise Police say the motorcyclist was headed east on Federal Way when he hit an SUV that was turning left from westbound Federal Way onto the ramp to Broadway Avenue.

The motorcycle rider died at the scene.The driver of the SUV was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

Police say the impact of the crash pushed the SUV into a pickup, but no one in that vehicle was hurt.

© 2017 KTVB-TV