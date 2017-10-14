Man killed in crash on State Street

BOISE - One man has died from injuries suffered in a single-car crash that happened Saturday morning on State Street near Bogart Lane.

Boise Police officers responded at 6:51 a.m. They found the vehicle in a canal.

Police say it was headed west on State Street when it went off the right side of the road and crashed.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

He was transported to the hospital, but died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

The Boise Police Department says the crash investigation is ongoing, but preliminary information suggests slick road conditions may have been a factor.

