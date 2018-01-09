Man injured in Wilder shooting dies

Fish Road near Wilder (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

WILDER -- A 27-year-old who was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound last week has died, officials say.

The man died from his injuries Friday at a Boise hospital.

Investigators say he is believed to have been shot sometime that morning at a house on Fish Road outside Wilder. The victim was critically hurt when he was driven to by another person to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell at about 6:30 a.m.

Hospital staff alerted police after realizing the man had been shot.

Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker said investigators still don't know whether the man shot himself or was shot by someone else. His name has not been released.

Authorities previously said they were looking for whoever drove the 27-year-old to the hospital, but have not described that person as a suspect and have not released a description of him or her.

