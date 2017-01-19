File image of fire truck (Photo: KTVB)

PARMA - A man was transported by air ambulance to a Boise hospital after he was reportedly hit by a forklift in the parking lot of a Parma onion company.

Parma Fire Chief James Cook tell KTVB that crews were called to JC Watson Company at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a forklift accident.

The injured man was flown by air ambulance to a Boise hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

The names of the victim and driver have not been released. It is not clear if they were both employees of the company.

According to the company's website, JC Watson has been in business for over a century, and specializes in growing, packing and shipping onions.

