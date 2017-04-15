Man in critical condition after Garden City crash

Garden City Police (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

GARDEN CITY - Two men are in the hospital after a crash along Chinden Boulevard.

Police responded to the crash at 9:19 p.m. Friday.

The Garden City Police Department says that, based on witness accounts, Christopher Abbott, 55, of Garden City, was exiting a parking lot near East 44th Street in his 1993 Buick Regal when a 1997 Dodge pickup truck heading west on Chinden struck Abbott’s car on the passenger side.

The force of the collision caused Abbott to be thrown out of his car and onto the roadway.

Police say Timothy Garrett of Placerville was driving the pickup. Ada County Paramedics treated him at the scene.

Abbott and a man who was riding with him, 50-year-old Laurel McKenzie, were transported to Saint Alphonsus.

As of Saturday morning, Abbott was listed in critical condition, and McKenzie was listed as stable.

Because of the extent of the injuries suffered in the accident and evidence found at the scene, the Ada County crash reconstruction team responded to investigate.

Officers say drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the cause of the accident.

The investigation continues, and no charges have been filed yet.

