Man hospitalized after fireworks accident in McCall

MCCALL -- A 40-year-old man was airlifted to a Boise hospital after he was injured in a fireworks accident Thursday night.

McCall fire officials say the incident happened at a home at 301 Rio Vista Boulevard. The man's hand was injured when a mortar exploded, according to the fire department.

He was taken first to a nearby hospital, then transferred to Boise. The injury is not life-threatening, according to fire officials.

