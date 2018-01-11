Boise Police (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE -- Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed as he stood next to his car on the side of the road Wednesday night.

According to Boise Police, the collision happened at 11:15 p.m. on Fairview Avenue near Shamrock Avenue.

Investigators say the man who was struck had stopped his vehicle with no lights on the side of the road. He was outside his vehicle when he was hit by a car headed east on Fairview.

The driver who hit the man stopped, police say, but the victim was immediately struck by two other vehicles. Those drivers did not stop, police say.

It's not clear whether the second two drivers realized they had hit a person.

The man died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The driver who first struck him is cooperating with authorities, according to police, and no charges have been filed.

BOise Police is asking the two drivers who left the scene, as well as anyone who witnessed the crash, to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

