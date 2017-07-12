Andrew Gatton (Photo: Ada County Sheriff's Office)

BOISE --The Ada County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man whose decomposed remains were found on a small island in the middle of the Boise River Monday evening.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Andrew Joseph Lee Gatten of Meridian.

The remains were discovered on the island just west of Willow Lane. Deputies say a citizen spotted the body at about 7 p.m. and called 911.

Garden City Police and the the Boise Fire River Rescue Team went out to the island and found the body. Sheriff's officials say it was in an advanced state of decomposition.

The coroner's office removed the body from the river early Tuesday and performed an autopsy. The cause and manner of death are pending. There were no obvious signs of a fatal injury. It could take weeks to process evidence tests.

No missing persons reports had been filed for Gatten, who did not appear to have a permanent residence. Gatten was released from the Ada County Jail on May 4.

Anyone with information about Gatten is urged to contact non-emergency dispatch at 377-6790.

