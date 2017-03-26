Man dies after fall in Owyhee County recreation area

File image of Jump Creek Canyon. (Photo: KTVB First Person)

MARSING - A 20-year-old man died at a local hospital after falling near Jump Creek Falls, the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The man was reportedly hiking in the area when he fell just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Few details on the incident were available Sunday. A dispatcher told KTVB the death is still under investigation.

Jump Creek is a popular recreational area managed by the Bureau of Land Management. It is located about 10 miles southwest of Marsing.



