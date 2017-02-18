Man dies after being hit by truck on I-84

CALDWELL - A man from Washington state has died after being hit by a pickup truck along Interstate 84 in Caldwell.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Friday at the Centennial Road exit.

Idaho State Police say 27-year-old Gonzalo Vasquez of Caldwell was driving eastbound in a 2006 Ford F-350 when 44-year-old David Trefren of Yakima, Wash., walked into the lane of travel, and was hit by the truck.

Trefren died at the scene.

His next of kin have been notified.

ISP continues to investigate the crash.

