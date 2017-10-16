Man crossing Broadway Avenue hit and killed

Ambulance (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE -- A pedestrian was killed Sunday night when he was hit by a vehicle as he walked across Broadway Avenue.

The collision happened at 9:40 p.m. near Richmond Street.

The pedestrian, an adult man, was walking eastbound across Broadway Avenue when he was hit by a northbound vehicle, according to Boise Police.

The man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, but died from his injuries. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt, and is cooperating with investigators.

A crash reconstruction team was called in to investigate the crash. Traffic was diverted around the scene of the wreck for about two hours, but all lanes have since reopened.



© 2017 KTVB-TV