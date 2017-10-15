Man airlifted to hospital after crash on Idaho 55

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

BANKS, Idaho - An Eagle man had to be airlifted to a Boise hospital after a three-vehicle crash involving a motor home on Idaho 55.

The crash happened at about noon on Sunday just south of Banks.

Idaho State Police say 77-year-old Lloyd Corn of Nampa was driving a Coach motor home when he stopped in the lane of travel with a turn signal on, waiting to turn into a pullout. 62-year-old Michael Moser of Eagle was stopped behind the motor home when he was hit from behind by a Chevrolet Suburban, driven by 17-year-old Jay Waltman, of Middleton.

The crash caused Moser's Ford F-150 pickup to be pushed into the motor home, police said.

Moser was taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.

Lane were partially blocked for more than two hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

