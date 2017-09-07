Matthew T. Jaggi (Photo: Canyon County Sheriff's Office)

CALDWELL - A Parma man accused of leaving his son in his pickup truck while he went to go drink at a local bar has pleaded guilty.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports 21-year-old Matthew Jaggi had previously pleaded not guilty to the accusation. By pleading guilty on Tuesday, the charge against Jaggi was reduced to misdemeanor injury to a child.

Police arrested Jaggi May 28 outside of a nightclub in Caldwell. Police say they found a child sitting alone in the back seat of Jaggi's pickup truck. According to police, Jaggi left the child alone for about two-and-half hours. Police say they found the boy "hot, sweaty and covered in urine."

Jaggi's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21.

