The Mammoth Fire, approximately seven miles north of Shoshone, Lincoln County, Idaho, August 4, 2017. (Photo: Bureau of Land Management)

SHOSHONE - The Mammoth Fire north of Shoshone has destroyed one home and several other structures, and the Lincoln County Sheriff announced a road closure Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 2:30 p.m. Friday, and grew quickly in high winds.

Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez said Saturday afternoon that evacuations were in effect along 1420 N Road, which has been closed from Old Burmah Road to 1250 East Road.

#MammothFire per Lincoln County Sherif-Evacuations in effect.1420 N road from Old Bermah road to 1250 E road. Roads are closed#BLMTFDFire — BLM Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) August 5, 2017

On Friday, the sheriff ordered evacuations for the Burmah Road and Cottonwood Slough areas after the fire started. While homeowners had been allowed to return to those areas, access to the public was still restricted on Saturday.

The fire’s size is now estimated at 15,000 acres. Estimated containment time is 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management. Control is expected by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Hot, dry, windy weather conditions and difficult terrain remain concerns for firefighters.

Resources assigned to the fire include 13 engines, two Type 2 initial attack hand crews, one Type 1 hot shot crew, seven overhead, three dozers, three water tenders, one camp crew, one air attack, two helicopters, and three air tankers.

The Twin Falls District BLM also responded to a fire north of Wendell Saturday afternoon.

#ShoeStringFire 6 miles north of Wendell. Resources on scene. Fire is wind driven and running! Please use caution on hwy 46! #BLMTFDFire — BLM Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) August 5, 2017

The Shoestring Fire is estimated at 12,000 acres. Drivers are asked to use caution on U.S. Highway 93 between Jerome and Shoshone, as well as on Idaho Highway 46 north of Wendell.

Because of conditions, aircraft assigned to the Mammoth and Shoestring fires were not able to fly Saturday evening.

#ShoeStringFire is est. at 12,000 acres. Please use caution on hwy 93 between Jerome and Shoshone. Smoke in roadway. #BLMTFDFire @IdahoITD — BLM Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) August 5, 2017

#BLMTFDFire Due to adverse conditions, aircraft are unable to fly.Thick smoke is causing poor visibility on #MammothFire & #ShoeStringFire — BLM Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) August 5, 2017

