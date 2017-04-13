Magic Valley sees spike in tourism

Shoshone Falls is a very popular tourist destination this time of year.

TWIN FALLS - The Magic Valley is seeing an early increase in tourism.

One big reason, according to the executive director of Southern Idaho Tourism, people don't want to miss out on seeing Shoshone Falls, now running from 21,000 to 22,000 cubic feet per second, the highest it's been in 20 years.

That's making other areas in the Magic Valley popular destinations since that water is moving downstream. Melissa Barry, the executive director, says that water is going to all of the other falls along the Snake River that are coming out of the canyon.





She says places along the Thousand Springs Scenic Byway are seeing last minute reservations. She says Cauldron Linn and Milner Mile typically don't see flows like this,so they're attracting kayakers from all over the world.

"For people to kind of be able to do this whole waterfall tour is kind of once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and so we're very excited about it, and I think the businesses have seen a lot of increase in tourism which is unseasonal for this time," Barry said.

She says hotels in the Magic Valley have been filling up pretty much every weekend and restaurants are also feeling the impact.

She says the city of Twin Falls had to open concessions three weeks early.

