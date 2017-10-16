Mission Aviation Fellowship played big role in getting the cojoined twins to the hospital for surgery. (Photo: Jaclyn Reierson)

BOISE - The non-profit Christian group in Nampa, Mission Aviation Fellowship, recently played a key role in helping conjoined twins survive a separation surgery in Africa.

Anick and Destin were born naturally on August 23 in a remote village in the western Democratic Republic of Congo.

They endured an 870-mile round trip to be separated, including a 15-hour motorcycle ride though the jungle.

They first arrived at a hospital in Vanga, but it didn't have the facilities the twins needed to be separated. So they were sent to the country's capital of Kinshasa, where they could get their surgery.

A doctor at the first hospital reached out to Mission Aviation Fellowship for help to get the family to the capitol of the DRC and the organization agreed to provide an emergency flight.

"It was just a special opportunity that I count myself privileged to be a part of," said MAF pilot Brett Reierson. "And to see how god is using MAF to bring hope to the people of the DRC."

The twin's surgery was successful and the family has now been readmitted to the Vanga hospital where they will be monitored before traveling back to their remote village.

